Dodgers Broadcaster Joe Davis Expects To Return During Brewers Series

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SportsNet LA booth has had a different feel over the past week as Los Angeles Dodgers broadcasters Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser were placed into quarantine. It became a necessity after Davis tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and Hershiser was a close contact. We wish them both well and look forward to safely welcoming them back to the Dodger broadcast," the team said in a statement.

Dodgers analysts Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser miss game due to COVID

Fans who tuned into Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers telecast for their game at the Colorado Rockies were likely left surprised. The usual play-by-play and analyst team of Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser was not on the call. Instead, Tim Neverett and Ned Colletti were announcing the game. So what...
Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
Joe Davis
Orel Hershiser
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms LA’s Starting Pitcher for Sunday

The Padres beat the Giants today. That means the Giants actually lost a baseball game! With that, the Dodgers’ path to a 9th straight division title is still on the table. Julio Urias got the start for LA tonight in Los Angeles with a whole lot on the line. Not only is he looking to keep those division hopes alive, but he’s also going for win number 20 on the season.
Series Preview # 50 : Diamondbacks vs Dodgers & The Wizard Returns

The Wiz replied, "When you are in the twilight your path is grey, yet you are almost nearly on the sunny side but for the little things not yet mastered. Keep looking with a humble heart. The Wizard slowly smiled as his eyes twinkled.
Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín to retire

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín will retire as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Spanish-language announcer following the 2022 season, ending a 64-year run with the team. Jarrín says he wants to spend more time with his two sons and grandchildren as well as travel. He turns 86 in December. He began calling Dodgers games in 1959 and received the Hall of Fame’s Frick Award in 1998, becoming just the second Spanish-language announcer to receive the honor. He has called three perfect games and 22 no-hitters during his career.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers can't afford misstep vs. Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a big series against another playoff-bound team this weekend to have a shot at extending their run of National League West titles. The NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers visit Los Angeles for a three-game series starting Friday. The Dodgers (103-56), seeking a ninth consecutive NL...
Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The Brewers close out the regular season without much to play for against a potential playoff opponent in the Los Angeles Dodgers, other than maybe chasing a franchise record for wins in a season. The Dodgers, meanwhile, come into this series with 103 wins on the season but face the...
LEADING OFF: Brewers-Dodgers in possible playoff preview

Clayton Kershaw starts at Dodger Stadium against Milwaukee to begin a season-ending, three-game series in a possible playoff preview. Christian Yelich and the Brewers already have clinched the NL Central. Max Muncy and Los Angeles are assured at least a wild-card spot — they're trying to overtake San Francisco in the NL West.
Dodgers' Kershaw leaves vs Brewers with forearm discomfort

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw exited his start with left forearm discomfort in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Kershaw gave up three runs and two hits on 42 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his final regular-season start. The left-hander struck out one and walked none.
Dodgers Rally Over Brewers

LOS ANGELES, CA (WSAU) — The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their hopes of winning the NL West alive with an 8-6 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Trea Turner home run. The Brewers quickly moved ahead with three runs in the second and 2 more in the 3rd. LA was able to plate four runs in the fifth and three more in the 7th.
Dodgers come back to beat Brewers, 8-6

The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched their division and a spot in the playoffs. History says that how a team fares over their final few weeks of the season doesn’t generally affect how they perform in the postseason. Still, the Menomonee Valley Nine have not played the greatest baseball lately, and added another game to the ‘L’ column against the Dodgers on Friday night.
Who will win the best-of-5 AL Division Series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros? Our matchups and predictions.

The Chicago White Sox — who made the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in franchise history — will open the playoffs against the Houston Astros. So who has the edge in the best-of-five American League Division Series that starts Thursday? White Sox vs. Astros: ALDS schedule with times and TV 10 defining moments for the White Sox, from Eloy Jiménez’s spring training injury to ...
