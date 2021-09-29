ACC race looks wide open amid No. 25 Clemson’s struggles

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe race for the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship hasn’t looked this wide open in the better part of a decade. No. 23 North Carolina State and No. 24 Wake Forest are the league’s highest-ranked teams. That’s because 25th-ranked Clemson has lost twice already. Those losses include last weekend’s double-overtime defeat at N.C. State in a setback for the Tigers’ push for a seventh straight ACC championship. Now N.C. State and Wake Forest are among five teams in the Atlantic Division that control their own destiny to earn Clemson’s seemingly annual spot in the ACC championship game in December.

