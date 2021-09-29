CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bodyguard' Remake Writer Says Whitney Houston's Role Will Now Be Latina

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remake of the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard, which originally starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will feature a brand-new storyline about an overnight Latina sensation, according to the new film's screenwriter. Matthew López, the Tony Award-winning playwright of The Inheritance who will be writing the new film, told...

