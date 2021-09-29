CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss this week’s game at Minnesota with a calf injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings. Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games. A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will slide into the starting spot opposite Denzel Ward.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Joey Bosa Harshly Criticizes Officiating Ahead of Game Against Browns

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa took aim at the officiating in his post game press conference after their 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Bosa was irate after he believes he was held on a play that might have led to a game-winning sack and drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the process.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Free Agent CB Dee Virgin Scheduled To Work Out With Browns

Dee Virgin, an undrafted free agent in 2017, is scheduled to work out with the Cleveland Browns this week. The 27-year-old cornerback was released from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Tuesday. He was released by the 49ers to make room for running back Jacques Patrick who was signed...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB Greg Newsome leaves game (OUT) with calf injury

The Cleveland Browns are well in control of the Chicago Bears going into the fourth quarter. The defense has made rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ debut a nightmare with sticky coverage and a great pass rush. Through about three and a half quarters, the Browns defense had held the Bears offense...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Vikings#American Football#Ap Sports#Northwestern
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
chargers

Week 5 Injury Report | Chargers vs. Browns

A look at injury reports of the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns as we head into Week 5 of the 2021 season. Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status. Keenan Allen WR Ankle FP. Austin Ekeler RB Ankle FP. Chris Harris Jr. CB Shoulder LP. Justin Jackson RB...
NFL
Janesville Gazette

Rookie CB Newsome out again for Browns, defense banged up

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. returned to practice only to find a number of his defensive teammates missing. Walker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with a hamstring injury. As long as he doesn't have any setbacks, Walker will likely be activated later this week to play against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Browns’ Mayfield not blaming inaccuracy on shoulder harness

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield was only accurate after his poor performance Sunday in Minnesota. Cleveland’s quarterback said he was terrible and he won’t get much argument. He finished 15 of 33 for 155 yards and missed on some potentially big plays, including a game-sealing touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. that instead became another confounding incompletion. Mayfield’s completing rate has fallen from 81 percent to 65 percent the past two weeks. He’s wearing a harness on his left, non-throwing shoulder, but Mayfield said it shouldn’t be bothering him. But he didn’t say that it isn’t as the Browns prepare to visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
NFL
The Blade

Fantasy football: Value to be found on Lions and Browns

Since we're almost to the quarter pole of the NFL season (teams now play 17 games, so ...), we have seen how teams have gotten out of the gate. This is a good time to look at the fantasy prospectus of our area's beloved teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. Yes, it's a little early, but some trends have already been observed.
NFL
KEYT

Chargers’ Ekeler looking for another strong game vs. Browns

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler helped more than a few fantasy football players who drafted him this past week. The Los Angeles Chargers running back, who said during training camp that “if you want to get fantasy points you better have me on your team, certainly lived up to his end of the bargain Monday night in a 28-14 victory over Las Vegas with a career-high 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He is hoping to do the same thing Sunday when the Chargers host the Cleveland Browns in a matchup of 3-1 teams.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy