If you're looking for the best TV shows to watch on Netflix, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list, which tells you which series are the most watched on the service. The Netflix Top 10 List of TV Shows on Tuesday, Oct. 5 has the best top 5 shows on this list in maybe... forever? The Korean drama Squid Game continues its grip on the top spot, followed by the final season of the teen drama-comedy On My Block, which debuts on the list at second. In third is the drama miniseries Maid, then the horror miniseries Midnight Mass, and Seinfeld, which recently brought its entire library to Netflix.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO