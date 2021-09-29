CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Kelce: LeBron would've been a 'problem' in the NFL

By Caitlyn Holroyd
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce believes LeBron James would've dominated as an NFL player if he pursued football over basketball. James confirmed this week on ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning that he received offers to play for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks during the 2011 NBA lockout. The 17-time NBA All-Star "definitely thought about it" and still has the jerseys both teams sent him.

