Chiefs' Kelce: LeBron would've been a 'problem' in the NFL

The Chiefs selected tight end Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 draft, and that’s turned out to be a pretty good choice. Kelce had five straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 through 2020, and with 20 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through three games in the 2021 season, he’s well on his way to another. From 2014 (Kelce’s first season as a starter) through 2020, no tight end has more receptions (612), receiving yards (7,881), and touchdowns (48) than Kelce, and since he’s been paired with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has been a force multiplier in one of the most dynamic passing offenses in NFL history.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO