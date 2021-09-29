Fat Bear Week is back from Katmai National Park

Love this? Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The bracket is out, the salmon are leaping, and the viewers are tuned in: Fat Bear Week is back, baby. If you’re not familiar with the edutainment event turned pop-culture phenomenon, it goes like this: For a week, a group of brown bears from Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve who are currently working to put on winter weight battle it out in a March Madness-style competition, with viewers voting on which they think is the heftiest. The winner gets…well, nothing, other than the title of Fattest Bear. It’s a once-a-year opportunity to go collectively wild over some of the cutest animals in the outdoors (from a safe distance, natch— we’ll be following along on Explore.org’s livestream).

