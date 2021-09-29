CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Bear Week is back from Katmai National Park

KARE
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALASKA, USA — Bulked up with big bellies, the bears at Katmai National Park in Alaska are just about ready to hibernate for the winter. Before the massive mammals literally bear down for a months-long snooze, the park wants you to vote on whose poundage is most impressive. Welcome to...

www.kare11.com

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Three men charged after approaching grizzlies in Katmai National Park

Three men are facing federal charges for approaching feeding grizzly bears in a closed area of Katmai National Park, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. David Engelman, 56, of Sandia Park, New Mexico, Ronald J. Engelman II, 54, and Steven Thomas, 30, both of King Salmon, have been charged with creating hazardous conditions in a closed area and approaching within 50 yards of brown bears, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
newschannel20.com

Fat Bear Week is underway

It's a battle of the chonks, and one bear will be declared a winner. The Katmai National Park and Reserve in Alaska are holding their 2021 Fat Bear Week Competition. People can vote on their favorite bear, judging the animal's weight gain in preparation for the cold winter months. They can also read a brief biography of the bear.
ANIMALS
backpacker.com

Tourists Could Do Prison Time After Approaching Bears at Katmai National Park

Become an Outside+ member today and get access to everything we publish, plus free subscriptions, a Gaia GPS membership, and much more. Three years after livestream viewers spotted them approach feeding bears in Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Brooks River, three men are facing federal charges, federal prosecutors have announced.
LIFESTYLE
KGAB AM 650

Fat Bear Week In Wyoming? Lets Do It!

September 29th - October 5th is FAT BEAR WEEK. Fat Bear Week actually happens in Alaska. So why aren't we doing it here in Wyoming?. Choose the fattest bear of the year! Some of the largest brown bears on Earth make their home at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, Alaska. Fat Bear Week is an annual tournament celebrating its success in preparation for winter hibernation.
WYOMING STATE
backpacker.com

Who Will Win Fat Bear Week? Backpacker’s Editors Weigh In.

Love this? Sign up for Outside+ today and get access to everything we publish. The bracket is out, the salmon are leaping, and the viewers are tuned in: Fat Bear Week is back, baby. If you’re not familiar with the edutainment event turned pop-culture phenomenon, it goes like this: For a week, a group of brown bears from Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve who are currently working to put on winter weight battle it out in a March Madness-style competition, with viewers voting on which they think is the heftiest. The winner gets…well, nothing, other than the title of Fattest Bear. It’s a once-a-year opportunity to go collectively wild over some of the cutest animals in the outdoors (from a safe distance, natch— we’ll be following along on Explore.org’s livestream).
ANIMALS
kvrr.com

LIVE: Fat Bear Week Begins

It’s the event we wait for all year long: the biggest bracket of the year. The survival of the fattest is underway with the 2021 Fat Bear Bracket out this morning. And we’ve got a look at some of the top players in the running to be the biggest, fattest bear in the Katmai National Park, in Alaska.
ANIMALS
gearjunkie.com

Fat Bear Week Junior: Check Out the Chubby Cub Competition

Fat Bear Week is a staple, hallmark event for Katmai National Park and bear-lovers everywhere. This year, the National Park Service is adding a brand-new category of competition. Every year, Katmai National Park in Alaska celebrates its wealth of wildlife (read: bears) with Fat Bear Week. We’ve been covering the...
ANIMALS
WTAJ

Vote for the fattest bear in the 2021 Fat Bear Week

(WTAJ) — Missing the excitement of March Madness brackets? Now you can gear up for the most exciting showdown of the year: Fat Bear Week. Internet users gather from all over to pick the fattest bear of the year from Katmai National Park and hope their pick makes it to the top.
ANIMALS
kdll.org

Fat Bear Week celebrates bulky bears

Wednesday marks the beginning of a distinctly Alaska holiday—a whole week of celebrating chubby ursine creatures. That’s right—it’s Fat Bear Week. Fat Bear Week is an informal competition based on the brown bears in Katmai National Park and Preserve, which lies directly west of Homer on the Alaska Peninsula. The park is home to some very rich salmon runs and great habitat for brown bears. Every year, the brown bears wake up in the spring after hibernating and fasting all winter, and they’re typically very skinny. By fall, they are heavy, and that’s a good thing—the more fat a bear is able to pile on, the better they can survive the winter. Bears in Katmai can double their weight in just a few months before going back to sleep in the fall.
PETS
Cosmos

Fat Bear Week is here and it’s full of chunky Ursidae

On the northern Alaskan Peninsula, thousands of brown bears have busily spent the last few weeks gorging themselves on salmon to fatten up and survive the winter. Unbeknown to them, the entire world is watching with a burning question – who will be crowned the Fat Bear Week Champion 2021?
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Fat Bear Week 2021 Begins Wednesday, Sept. 29: What to Know

Get ready, Outsiders: The chubby cubbies, behemoth boars, and significant sows of Fat Bear Week are back to face off for 2021’s bracket!. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the best time of the year. The heat of summer is wearing off, fall is rolling in, and the fat bears are out in full force.
ANIMALS
Metro International

Ahead of winter hibernation, Alaska celebrates Fat Bear Week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) – In Alaska, leaves are falling, daylight is dwindling and salmon-devouring brown bears are racing the clock to pack on the pounds they need to survive their winter hibernation. Unbeknownst to the enormous bruins, some of them are also competing in Katmai National Park and Preserve’s Fat...
thecut.com

Fat Bear Week Has Come Again

Welcome to Fat Bear Week! The time has come again to vote on your favorite fat Alaskan bear. What is Fat Bear Week, you ask? It’s an annual tradition where everyone chooses the fattest, best brown bear in the region of Katmai National Park, Alaska, before these enormous bears head into hibernation.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Time to weigh in: It’s Fat Bear Week in Alaska

This is much heavier than March Madness. Every fall, some of the largest brown bears in Alaska feast on sockeye salmon at Brooks River in Katmai National Park, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Proving that any event can be handicapped like a sporting event, a single-elimination tournament began Wednesday and will continue through Tuesday -- Fat Bear Tuesday, according to the Fat Bear Week website.
wfuv.org

Fat Bear Week Is Here. Take A Look At What To Expect And...

By — If you're looking for somebeary good news, look no further: Fat Bear Week 2021 is finally here. Described as a "celebration of success and survival," Fat Bear Week spotlights the resilience, adaptability and strength of the brown bears located at Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska, said the park's Amber Kraft told NPR via email.
FOX 11 and 41

Voters to decide winner of Fat Bear Week 2021

KING SALMON, Ala. – This week is the annual Fat Bear Week, and the polls have opened Wednesday for the public to vote which bear is the fattest of 2021. Fat Bear Week is a one-by-one elimination competition, and voters decide which bear they think is the fattest. The bear that receives the most votes moves on to the next round, and one bear will be crowned the 2021 Fat Bear Week winner.
fox13news.com

It's officially Fat Bear Week

Tuesday, Sept. 28 marks the start of Fat Bear Week. It's where the Katmai National Park and Preserve crowns the heftiest bear after they've eaten their fill for the winter. After, it's hibernation time.
audacy.com

Vote for your favorite chubby beast here for Fat Bear Week celebration

Tuesday kicks off Fat Bear Week, a tradition started in 2014 by the Katmai National Park and Preserve that celebrates the biggest bears the national park has to offer in a March Madness-style contest. Last year the contest brought in over 600,000 votes as the once-small tournament has grown into...
kezi.com

Why everyone loves Fat Bear Week

The leaves are changing color, there's a slight crisp feeling in the air and the shelves are stocked with pumpkin spice everything. It all points to one thing: Fat Bear Week is here. Fat Bear Week is an annual competition, nay, celebration, of fat bears everywhere -- although in this...

