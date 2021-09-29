CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Most People Have No Idea Just How Unique This Village In Utah Truly Is

By Marla Stein
Located in the southeast part of the state, Bluff is a tiny village in Utah with under 500 residents. Although Bluff is small in size, you’ll be surprised by how much there is to see and explore when you plan a day outing to this unique village in Utah. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn about what makes Bluff a special place to visit when you’re in Utah.

Welcome to Bluff, Utah! This small village was formed in 1880 by Mormon pioneers with 230 followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Be2ph_0cC0bDSG00
Google/Cathy Adler
To reach this unique village located in the Utah canyonlands, follow directions from your starting point to Route 191.

As soon as you arrive in Bluff, you might feel as if you've been transported to another world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vr03s_0cC0bDSG00
Google/VALETTE Jacqueline

To ensure you take full advantage of your time in Bluff, stop by the Visitor Center to learn all you need to know about this unique village in Utah.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVNh9_0cC0bDSG00
Google/Frank Huang

You'll have a memorable experience imagining what life used to be like when you visit Bluff Fort. This replica shows how things were for the Mormon settlers who came to the area around 1880.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cVjb3_0cC0bDSG00
Google/R AH

Aside from its interesting landscape, Bluff Great House is worth a stop. Here, you'll get to check out an archeological site that was once an Ancestral Puebloan great house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odIma_0cC0bDSG00
Google/Adar Leibovitch

Part of Bluff's charm is the random and unique sights you'll get to take photos of when you visit the village.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzwPo_0cC0bDSG00
Google/Maik Heller

Even the unusual art along the side of the road will catch your eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNose_0cC0bDSG00
Google/ALETTE Jacqueline

