Running Back Rankings: NFL Fantasy Week 4

By Sarah Lewis
AthlonSports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fantasy running back rankings for Week 4 do not include first-round draft picks Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, or Josh Jacobs. (Maybe Jacobs wasn't a first-round pick, but he was drafted as an RB1). All three backs are or have been out and likely will not play in Week 4, much to the dismay of their fantasy managers. However, Chuba Hubbard, Alexander Mattison, and Peyton Barber have all climbed in the rankings for Week 4 as they will be the ones to benefit from the others being injured.

