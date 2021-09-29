Dessert for Two > Recipes > Apple Recipes > Brussels Sprout Slaw. An amazing appetizer or side dish, this Brussels sprout slaw packed with apples, Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, honey and golden raisins has it all! Serving it in mini cheddar cheese cups is totally optional, but very delicious. The slaw is great on a burger or alongside a plate of barbecue! Everything comes together in just minutes in one bowl! If you’re making the cheese cups for serving as a fancy appetizer, the slaw can be made ahead of time, too!