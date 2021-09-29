Mailbag 9/29

What is this feeling I have? When it is 3rd and long for the opposing team I no longer feel the need to cover my head in shame. When an opposing QB running threat is on the schedule I no longer get night sweats. When we are up by a single score late in the game I don’t have to worry that the offense will move and score too quickly so that the other team will match scores and convert 2. I have visions of our uniforms behind the opposing team’s line of scrimmage consistently. I don’t know what this feeling might be. I’ve heard someone mention that my symptoms match the description of “trust in defense”.. but I’m not sure.. could it be? - chilidogringsFO.