Dubaween Reveals Lineup Filled with Halloween Heaters

By Abby Hayden
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubaween returns to Nashville on Halloween weekend with a stacked lineup featuring Yheti, EPROM, Shlump, Ravenscoon, Smoakland, and more. Growing from an intimate warehouse show to a drive-in amidst the pandemic, and now to a weekend of camping in 2021, Dubaween has become a Halloween tradition for bass music lovers in Tennessee. Sacred Hive, known for their intimate bass shows as well as Sound Haven Festival, is cooking up something special for this year’s edition, which is set to take place at Further Farms in Nashville on October 30-31.

