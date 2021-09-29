Here's How to Shoot Photos In Manual Mode: It’s Easy!

Android power users often find some odd system APKs pre-installed on their phone that, at first glance, seem to be OEM bloatware. However, some of these apps could be pretty handy as they provide you a set of diagnostic tests to run on your phone. After all, when you send a phone to the manufacturer for servicing, the technicians need testing tools to properly assess the state of the device in order to find out the faulty component(s). The average user can also access a handful of these diagnostic apps by typing the appropriate secret code from the stock dialer app. OnePlus is one brand that comes to mind in this context, as the OEM even offered a downloadable battery health check tool to its users.

