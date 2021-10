The U.S. economy has met the Federal Reserve's conditions for starting to reduce its asset purchases soon, two regional Fed bank presidents said Friday. "I support starting to dial back our purchases in November and concluding them over the first half of next year," Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said. Separately, Kansas City President Esther George said "the criteria for substantial further progress have been met," referring to the central bank's taper test.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO