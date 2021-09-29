CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search for Brian Laundrie stretches into North Carolina along the Appalachian Trail

By KRISTY KEPLEY-STEWARD
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Could Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of Gabby Petito, the woman whose body was found one month after she was reported missing, be in North Carolina?

For days, rumors have spread across social media saying that Laundrie could be hiding along the Appalachian Trail.

On Sunday, Lyssa Chapman, the daughter of Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, took to Twitter to ask for “experienced HIKING/SURVIVALIST near the Appalachian Hiking trail in North Carolina."

She later went on to ask that followers share Laundrie’s mugshot with residents living in North Carolina, urging hunters and residents to check their game cameras for a possible sighting.

ABC affiliate WSOC spoke with officials from the Watauga County and Avery County sheriff’s offices Wednesday, who say they’ve received a half dozen tips in just the last 48 hours.

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WSOC that they have been in contact with local, state and federal partners.

We actually had a conversation with the FBI this morning and what you said is correct,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman told WSOC. “If there’s something legitimate, we’ll check it out. And if there’s something more to it, then the FBI will be contacted but not on every call.

Laundrie and Petito were on a cross-country trek when Petito went missing in late August.

  • On Aug. 24, the duo was reportedly seen leaving a hotel in Salt Lake City. The following day, Petito made her last post on social media.
  • On Sept. 1, Laundrie returned to his North Port, Florida, home in the van the pair had been traveling in, but he was alone.
  • On Sept. 11, Petito’s family filed a missing person’s report with the Suffolk County, New York, Police Department after not hearing from her for weeks.
  • On Sept. 15, Laundrie was officially named a person of interest by the North Port Police Department. Authorities said Laundrie was refusing to cooperate.
  • On Sept. 17, Laundrie’s family told authorities they have not seen him in three days. His parents report that he was heading to the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota, Florida, last time they saw him.
  • On Sept. 19, authorities announced that remains have been found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.
  • On Sept. 21, a coroner confirms that the remains found in Wyoming are Gabby Petito. Her manner of death is ruled a homicide.

Authorities have been actively searching the Carlton Reserve for nearly two weeks with no sign of Laundrie. Across social media, rumors have been swirling about possible sightings across the country.

Watauga County and Avery County sheriff’s offices said the agencies received information that Laundrie may be familiar with the Appalachian Trail and that could be why the area has gotten the attention.

