LA County Coroner's Office Will Reopen to Public on Friday

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Los Angeles County coroner's office facility will reopen to the public on Friday after a long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced today.

Business hours will return to normal, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

The Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner facility, which is located at 1104 N. Mission Road in Los Angeles, closed its doors to the public on March 16, 2020, with officials saying that it would remain closed “until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer a risk to the community, our partners, families and personnel.''

The department will require all staff and visitors to wear face masks, the main lobby will be limited to six people at a time and only two visitors per family, and all visitors must maintain social distancing.

Anyone who wants to pick up the property of their loved one must schedule an appointment with the Personal Property Section by calling 323-343-0515. Appointments can be scheduled Monday thru Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those with business at the facility who have contracted the coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should contact the office by phone at 323-343-0512 or after hours at 323-343-0714 rather than coming to the facility.

