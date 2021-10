QC Crimestoppers 5k is this weekend! Runners will start in downtown Moline at Bass Street Landing on Saturday, October 9. Regardless of whether you’re fresh out of the academy or have been pounding the beat for 20 years, every officer needs to get in shape if they hope to keep up with the demands of their job. And with QC Crimestoppers' 5k race you'll be able to test your fitness along side of the Quad Cities finest!

MOLINE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO