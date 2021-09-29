Where To Find The Best Cup Of Coffee In Oklahoma

Photo: Getty Images

More than 60% of American adults start their day with a cup of coffee, and nearly half of coffee drinkers get their daily cup from a coffee shop or restaurant, according to the National Coffee Association .

So you could argue that coffee is critical to keep this country running. While there may be a Starbucks , Dunkin' Donuts, or other coffee seller on every corner in America, not all coffee shops are created equal. Some have delivery services and to-go options while others have locally-roasted beans and the perfect dine-in ambience.

Foodie website Eat This, Not That! set out to find the best coffee shops in every state.

For Oklahoma, the website declared Elemental Coffee in Oklahoma City to be the best.

Here's why:

You don't have to look hard to find rave reviews for Elemental Coffee . The small-batch roastery is clearly a local favorite. The coffee shop also has an exclusive chocolate sauce made from Askinosie's single-origin chocolate , so you know each drink is good to the last drop.

This minimalist shop says its goals "is to deliver coffee in its purest form." For coffee aficionados who can't stop by the OKC location, Elemental also sells its roasted beans by the bag or through a subscription.

