Tennis

Tennis-Djokovic pulls out of Indian Wells

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Wednesday. “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!,” Djokovic said in a statement.

wixx.com

Comments / 0

