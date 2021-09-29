Review: New York Film Festival welcomes viewers back the movies

Ready for their close-up, the Astoria Film Festival (astoriafilmfestival.org) is back again this year with plenty of new films, workshops, and various events throughout the month of October. The festival will run from October 1 – 31st, 2021, and will host screenings and events in person and online. Events will be held at the Kaufman Astoria Studio’s Zukor Theater and The Backlot, as well as at the Heart of Gold Bar in Astoria (which has a backyard theater), and will feature screenings and panels with both local and international filmmakers, as well as a few select film students. Attendees will also be able to participate in workshops for people of all ages, watch a special film created with AFF Film Fellows and Mt Sinai Queens Nurses, and watch the Festival 2021 Award show.

