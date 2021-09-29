New research to investigate whether pentadecanoic acid reduces risk of metabolic syndrome
New research will investigate whether the odd chain fatty acid pentadecanoic acid will reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome in young adults. An upcoming randomized, double-blind, single-center, controlled study will investigate whether supplementation with an odd chain fatty acid called pentadecanoic acid (also known as C15:0) will reduce the risk of metabolic syndrome in young adults. The C15:0 used in the study will be in a powdered, vegan, and free fatty acid form called FA15 that is manufactured by Seraphina Therapeutics (San Diego, CA). Seraphina Therapeutics sells FA15 as a finished product called Fatty15. The study is led by Jeffrey Schwimmer, MD, from the University of California, San Diego, who is a pediatric gastroenterologist at The Rady Children’s Hospital. Schwimmer specializes in fatty liver disease, an emerging metabolic disease that now affects one in four adults, and one in ten children, globally.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
Comments / 0