Syrian soccer player aims for world record

Times and Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing off soccer tricks, 21-year-old Syrian player Rona Aizouq wishes she can break a world record in taming the ball technique, used to control the ball and improve legwork.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
Sports Illustrated

Brazilian Soccer Player Arrested for Kicking Referee in Head

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian soccer player was arrested after kicking a referee in the head during a second-division game, knocking him unconscious, authorities said. William Ribeiro kicked referee Rodrigo Crivellaro twice during Monday’s match between Sao Paulo de Rio Grande and hosts Guarani de Venancio Aires, the second time when the official lay on the ground.
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: Protect NWSL Players

Plenty happened this weekend, but none of it stacks up next to the wake left in the soccer world by the public revelations around Paul Riley’s abuses and those still felt from other abusers in NWSL and around the country and world. There are lots of stories about these issues below. I encourage you to read them and better understand the horrors that many outside of the brightest lights have had to endure just to try to play soccer. If the subjects of abuse and harassment are triggering for you, there’s plenty of other stuff here as well. Protect your peace, and the peace of others.
MLS
Indy100

Charity running trio aim to set four-legged world record at London Marathon

Three runners are aiming to set a world record by turning the London Marathon into a four-legged race. Brothers Michael Pelton, 28, and Andrew Pelton, 30, and their friend and housemate Niall Cooper, 28, will be tied together at the ankle when they compete on Sunday with the aim of beating the current mark of four hours and 44 minutes.
WORLD
explorejeffersonpa.com

Say What?!: Suriname’s Vice President Sets Record for Oldest Soccer Player

SURINAME – Suriname Vice President Ronnie Brunswijk, 60, became the oldest player in history to play in an international club soccer game when he appeared in a CONCACAF League match in Paramaribo, Suriname. Brunswijk started at center midfield for Inter Moengotapoe, a team he owns, in its 6-0 loss to...
SOCCER
elaccampusnews.com

International soccer players settle on ELAC

East Los Angeles College soccer head coach Eddie Flores and assistant coach/goalkeeper Richard Santos recruited four international players, three of the four are from Argentina. Goalkeeper Santiago Pagnutti, right back Joaquin Toledo, and center midfielder Ramiro Hermida. French midfielder, Mathias Barbera, is the fourth international player for the Huskies. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
95.5 FM WIFC

Soccer-Argentina select three Premier League players for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called up three Premier League players for next month’s World Cup qualifiers despite the South American country remaining on Britain’s COVID-19 travel ‘red list’. Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero along with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez have been named in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shawnee News-Star

GAC honors OBU soccer players White, Williams

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist soccer players Hannah White and Maddison Williams were honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday after their efforts last week in a 3-0 win over East Central. White was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this year and third time...
SOCCER
vtcng.com

Bailey Memorial Jamboree draws 750 soccer players

The annual Solon & Liam Bailey Memorial Jamboree was held Sept. 18-19 in Stowe with a record 75 teams and approximately 750 players from Vermont and surrounding states. The two-day event featured U10, U12, and U14 boys, girls and co-ed teams playing in three matches and hosted by Capital Soccer Club.
SOCCER
restorationnewsmedia.com

Ladybirds runner, soccer player plans to study nursing

Jessica Garcia runs cross-country for the Ladybirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Jessica also plays midfield on the Ladybirds soccer team. A 16-year-old junior, Jessica plans to pursue a nursing career after college. Jessica was one of...
SOCCER
WDIO-TV

Perry breaks the record books in UWS soccer win

University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) soccer was up against the Crown Storm on Friday afternoon. After outshooting Crown 24-1 in the first half, the score was only 1-0 UWS. In the second half the flood gates finally oppened as Blake Perry makes Yellowjackets history, netting his 44th goal of his career. Passing Eric Watsons record of 43 goals from 2015-18.
SUPERIOR, WI
leadvilleherald

LCHS soccer team adds two wins to record

The Lake County High School boys soccer team tallied two more wins on their season record last week after successful games against Sheridan High School of Englewood and DSST Montview High School of Denver. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the Panthers beat Sheridan High School 10-0. Lake County’s team scored six...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
University Daily

Davis named United Soccer Coaches’ Player of the Week

Senior forward Kirsten Davis was named the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Player of the Week on Wednesday afternoon, following her performances against Oklahoma and Kansas State this past week. On Thursday night, Davis scored three goals to complete the first hat-trick of her career in the first half, according to...
SOCCER
dclabor.org

Women’s soccer players score major wins

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) canceled its matches last weekend in response to pressure from the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) amid reports in which several coaches were accused of abusing players. "Players are speaking up," tweeted the NWSLPA. "We are taking our power back." Professional women’s soccer players said they had simply had enough: one head coach in their league had finally been fired last week, accused of coercing a player on his team into sex. His dismissal came two days after Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired; he’d been accused of subjecting players to “a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults.” And by Friday night, league commissioner Lisa Baird had resigned. The players association demanded the league undertake an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse, and suspend any staff member who violated or failed to report a violation of their anti-harassment policy. The NWSLPA also set up an anonymous hotline for players to report abuse and is offering psychiatric assistance for current, former or future players.
SOCCER
northroyaltonathletics.com

Royalton Recorder – Expectations High For Casey And Girls Soccer

You could call North Royalton girls soccer player Claire Casey the ‘Heart and Soul’ of the Lady Bears. Casey is one of five seniors on the North Royalton soccer roster that is filled with youth and inexperience. But Claire doesn’t let that interfere with the success of the team. “The...
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
The Spun

Soccer World Reacts To Latest NWSL News

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has been beset by a scandal this week involving now-former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley and the league’s failure to act on their knowledge of the allegations surrounding him. On Friday, the NWSL agreed to cancel all games for this coming weekend....
SOCCER
NBC Sports

United Soccer League reaches labor contract with players

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) The second tier United Soccer League has reached its first collective bargaining agreement with players. The league and its union agreed to a five-year contract through 2025, a deal subject to ratification by the league’s board of directors and the USL Players Association. Players will be guaranteed...
MLS
wtvbam.com

Soccer-‘No more silence’: NWSL players return to the field

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Banners and signs declaring, “PROTECT THE PLAYERS” and “NO MORE SILENCE” ringed National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) pitches on Wednesday as teams took to the field for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations rocked the competition. The matches were the first since a report from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norfolkwrenthamnews.com

KP Boys Soccer Team Aiming for Tournament Berth

KP’s captains include, from left, Sean McCarthy, John Pfeiffer, Caleb Cassetta-Waxman, and Stephen Griffin. Mike O’Neill is in his third year as coach of the King Philip boys soccer team and he’s optimistic his Warriors can register another winning season, even though the Warriors lost 13 seniors from last year’s 5-4-4 squad.
SOCCER

