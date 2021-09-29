CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computer Science

Laudable is hiring with positions on the Adafruit Jobs Board #Adafruit

By Anne Barela
adafruit.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaudable lets you capture high-quality video featuring your customers, let anyone in your organization see what customers are saying, and turn the footage into ready-to-share video testimonials and other content. Laudable is looking for people to join their growing team!. They are looking for:. * Product Designer. * Senior Frontend...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Subscribe to the Adafruit Youtube channel! #Youtube #AdafruitLearnSystem

Are you subscribed to the Adafruit Youtube channel? If you’re not already subscribed, click here! http://adafru.it/subscribe . It’s a free and easy way to keep up with our newest episodes. Here’s some of what we’re up to. Electronics show and tell every Wednesday at 7:30pm ET. Adafruit Ask an Engineer...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Made in NYC 9/22/2021 Featuring #Adafruit LED Glasses

Locking and unlocking Pick ‘n Place feeders (0:02) Stencil machine placing support pins (0:23) View inside stencil machine in production mode (0:38) Inspecting LED Glasses before sending into reflow oven (0:55) Prepped pile of LED Glasses (1:11) Tester for our newest CO2 sensor, the SCD-41 (1:13) Bins of components for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/22/2021 LIVE! #Adafruit #AskAnEngineer

ASK AN ENGINEER 9/22/2021 LIVE! – video. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adafruit Industries#Lgbtqia#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Circuitpython#Neopixels#Infrared
adafruit.com

John Park’s CircuitPython Parsec: Servo Animation List @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #circuitpython

Control servo motors with an animation list in CircuitPython!. https://github.com/todbot/circuitpython-tricks#control-a-servo-with-animation-list. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit IS31FL3741 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

Add a ton of RGB LEDs to a project you’re working on, with this adorable IS31FL3741 13×9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features — no surprise — 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13×9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. These are not NeoPixel or DotStar or other ‘smart’ RGB LEDs. Instead of having a li’l chip in each LED, there’s one large controller chip that handles all the PWM for you. The ISSI IS32FL3741 communicates over I2C and can set each LED element with 8 bit PWM for 24-bit color across the RGB elements, for beautiful color! There’s an adjustable current driver, so you can brighten or dim the whole display without losing color resolution. It comes complete with STEMMA QT connectors making getting started with it as simple as plugging it in!
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Python
adafruit.com

Adafruit Proximity Trinkey

Half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket M0, half APDS9960 breakout!. It's half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket M0, half APDS9960 breakout... it's Proximity Trinkey, the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, APDS9960 Proximity, Light, RGB, and Gesture Sensor, and two RGB NeoPixels for a customizable glow. We wanted to make it super-easy to add one of our most popular combination-sensors to any computer with a USB port and this one is ready to go in an instant.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Manufacturing in NYC with Adafruit! @madeinnyc @ShopFloorNAM #MFGDay21 #MadeinNYCWeek #MadeinNYC #CreatorsWanted

Held annually on the first Friday in October, National Manufacturing Day — MFG Day, helps show the reality of modern manufacturing. MFG Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive. Tune in for a virtual factory tour of Adafruit Industries, a manufacturer of advanced hardware products in lower Manhattan – video.
MANHATTAN, NY
adafruit.com

Adafruit Macropad Stand #3DPrinting #3DThursday

So Adafruit recently released a 12 key and encoder macro-pad. https://www.adafruit.com/product/5128 I was able to grab one before they ended up selling out. I appear to be on a macro-pad kick lately. While I’m excited about the macro-pad, I didn’t want it just laying flat on my desk. So I decided to do a basic angled stand for it. This allows me to put it towards the back of my desk, and still see the screen without me needing to lean over it.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Custom HID Devices in CircuitPython @circuitpython

Make your own HID devices in CircuitPython! This new guide gives examples of how to define and code more unusual HID devices, such as gamepads, radial controllers (like the Microsoft Surface Dial), and N-key rollover (NKRO) keyboards. You’ll learn about HID report descriptors, which tell the host computer about the buttons, knobs, joysticks, and other controls on HID devices.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy