Laudable is hiring with positions on the Adafruit Jobs Board #Adafruit

Add a ton of RGB LEDs to a project you’re working on, with this adorable IS31FL3741 13×9 RGB LED matrix breakout. It features — no surprise — 117 RGB LEDs, each one 2x2mm in size, in a 13×9 grid with 3mm pitch spacing. These are not NeoPixel or DotStar or other ‘smart’ RGB LEDs. Instead of having a li’l chip in each LED, there’s one large controller chip that handles all the PWM for you. The ISSI IS32FL3741 communicates over I2C and can set each LED element with 8 bit PWM for 24-bit color across the RGB elements, for beautiful color! There’s an adjustable current driver, so you can brighten or dim the whole display without losing color resolution. It comes complete with STEMMA QT connectors making getting started with it as simple as plugging it in!

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO