The Wyoming Legislature may hold a special session on the Biden administration's vaccine mandate, possibly later this month, according to a couple of Republican lawmakers. The mandate could potentially impact as many as 100 million people across the country, including federal workers, large employers, and health care workers. The president announced the mandate last month, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration [OSHA] is still in the process of writing rules to implement the mandate. It's not clear at this point how long that process may take.

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO