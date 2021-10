The Lady Indians host Twin Falls on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. for Senior Night. They will honor the seniors and their parents that morning before the game. It will be the first the two teams have played since Preston beat Twin last October for the state title. The Bruins have lost just one game so far this season and are looking for payback. The district tournament begins on Oct. 5 but seeding has not yet been determined.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 8 DAYS AGO