Joomi Lim is a high-fashion jewelry brand based in the heart of the Garment District in New York City. We are searching for an in-house Operations Assistant. This is a part-time position at a fast-paced environment with a small team, which has potential to become a full-time position. Our ideal candidate is extremely organized, a quick learner, and an excellent team player who also excels working independently. The Operations Assistant is a key team member who will work closely with Joomi Lim in our NYC studio assisting her with responsibilities in wholesale, e-comm, PR, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO