We Keep Spotting This Indoor Tree Everywhere—And We Mean Everywhere

Growing anything from seed takes time and effort. However, growing an avocado from a pit indoors is not only fun but easy. Avocado trees (Persea americana) can grow indoors in any growing zone, making great low-maintenance houseplants. However, it can take up to 10 years for the tree to bear fruit in its natural growing conditions, and it can reach 40 feet tall or more when grown in the ground. So, don't expect your plant to reach that size or bear fruit. The container it's planted in will restrict its size. Instead, think of your avocado tree as an extra unique houseplant you started yourself by seed.

GARDENING ・ 23 DAYS AGO