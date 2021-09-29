We Keep Spotting This Indoor Tree Everywhere—And We Mean Everywhere
When you’re an indoor plant person, it’s difficult to ignore trends. First came succulents in the early 2010s, not too long after the birth of Instagram—and documented by many on said platform, if you scroll back far enough. Then there was the Swiss cheese–looking monstera deliciosa dotting dressers and side tables everywhere. And we all remember when fiddle-leaf fig trees came in with a bang, putting all of our green thumbs to the test. Nowadays our credenzas are graced by smaller-scale begonias and oxalis, and our large pots grow olive trees. But we’ve started to notice a new plant in town: the ficus Audrey.www.domino.com
