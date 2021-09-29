CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Week 4 vs. the Browns is a must-win game for the Vikings

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s only Week 4 of the NFL season, a win for the Minnesota Vikings over the Cleveland Browns this weekend would go a long way for their playoff hopes. The Minnesota Vikings find themselves at home this weekend against the Cleveland Browns, and while Cleveland is a team that seems destined for a playoff berth this season, the Vikings find themselves in a less than favorable situation.

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
Vikings Might Be without Offensive Engine in Must-Win Game

Minnesota Vikings tailback Dalvin Cook injured his ankle in the Week 2 loss at the Arizona Cardinals. casting his availability into doubt for Week 3. The Seattle Seahawks travel to Minneapolis for the first time in six years this weekend while the Vikings face a must-win situation. If Minnesota falls to Seattle for the eighth consecutive time, the team’s chances of rejuvenating the 2021 campaign out of a 0-3 hole are grim. As of now, the Vikings still have a reasonable chance to reach the postseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know heading into Bears' Week 3 game vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears will battle the Cleveland Browns, where rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first NFL start. The Bears are coming off a 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, where Chicago’s defense forced four turnovers in the victory. While Fields had some expected rookie mistakes replacing Andy Dalton in his first significant action, Fields got an entire week of preparing as the starter and should fare better.
profootballnetwork.com

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks is a must-win for both teams

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks will battle in what has amounted to a must-win for one franchise. And a pivotal game for another. The Vikings enter the game 0-2, fresh off heartbreak thanks to their kicking woes yet again. The Seahawks dropped an overtime game to Tennessee and cannot afford to enter divisional play with a 1-2 record.
FanSided

Seahawks vs Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 3 game

In Week 3 the Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back after a horrendous collapse to the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Their opponent — Minnesota Vikings — are also on the pry looking to get their first win of the 2021 season after two heartbreaking losses. They say the...
Daily Norseman

Vikings Happy Hour - Must-Win Games Already

It is a quiet night at the bar, but should it be? We are at the point that Vikes are down to must-win games already. Only Matt and Ryan were there to talk Minnesota Vikings football. They need you to join them and talk about what happened in the Arizona Cardinals game, and what will happen against the Seattle Seahawks.
247Sports

Week 3 Ultimate Game Preview: Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns

NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Browns Ultimate Game Preview. Who’s ready? Yes, it’s time. Justin Fields time. Chicago Bears fans have been preparing for this day the Ohio State quarterback was drafted number 11 overall back in April. Fields will make his highly anticipated start and look to make general manager Ryan Pace look good for his selection and renew the hope of Chicago fans everywhere.
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The following is the unofficial depth chart for the Browns' Week 4 game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS.
FanSided

5 reasons Cleveland Browns will escape with Week 4 win over Vikings

The Cleveland Browns get the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, a game that sees Kevin Stefanski return to the place where he cut his coaching teeth for over a decade. As you’d expect, the stoic Stefanski is going according to script, describing his return to the Land of 10,000 lakes as a “Business Trip.”
vikings.com

Vikings Release 1st Injury Report Before Week 4 Game Against Browns

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings listed 15 players Wednesday on their first injury report ahead of Minnesota's Week 4 home game against the Cleveland Browns. Four of the players — including WR Adam Thielen, T Rashod Hill, S Harrison Smith and CB Patrick Peterson — were classified as "not injury related-resting veteran." CB Mackensie Alexander also was listed as "not injury related" because of a personal matter.
WKYC

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II won't play vs. Vikings; week-to-week with calf injury

BEREA, Ohio — When the Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they'll do without one of their top defensive backs. Ahead of practice on Wednesday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that cornerback Greg Newsome II will miss Sunday's Week 4 matchup after suffering a calf injury in Cleveland's 26-6 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
