Greg Kelly’s Twitter Drama Proves No One Should Use the Platform
Introduce a political topic between two people getting along swimmingly and watch what happens to their relationship. Maybe it's because most people select their political alignments based on their dislike of another party, as opposed to specific goals they'd like to see accomplished. Whatever the reason, there's a growing political divide in the United States, and there tons of media companies are capitalizing on it, like Newsmax. One talking head from the network, Greg Kelly, has found himself in hot water recently. So what happened?www.distractify.com
Comments / 0