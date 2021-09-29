Rental prices soar 39% in Durham, 22% in Raleigh since pandemic began
RALEIGH – The price of renting in the Triangle continues to soar, even faster than home prices in the red-hot residential space, a new rental report found this week. Since the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the median price of renting a one-bedroom apartment in Durham increased from $950 per month to $1,140 per month, or 38.95%, according to Jeff Andrews, an analyst with Zumper.www.wraltechwire.com
