CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Why Does Dust Accumulate So Quickly After You Clean?

By Lauren Wellbank
marthastewart.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you examine your freshly dusted furniture, electronics, and knick-knacks a day after you clean, you might notice some residual debris. You didn't miss a spot: According to Vera Peterson, the president of Molly Maid, dust moves that fast. "On freshly clean, beautiful surfaces, you're more likely to notice dust when it accumulates," she notes. "However, if your dusting method isn't efficient, you might be stirring up more dust than you are trapping." Ahead, her best tips for removing this household nuisance—and keeping it at bay for longer.

www.marthastewart.com

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Notice This Smell at Home, You May Have Mice, Experts Warn

Mice are excellent hiders. Once these rodents create a nest where they won't be disrupted by humans, they only move around to quickly forage for food, which means you may not immediately realize you have mice in your home. While they can leave obvious traces like their droppings or the sound of their steps scuttling in your walls, some mice are harder to spot. But there's one subtle sign you should be aware of—the smell mice give off. To see which scent could mean you have these critters in your home—and what to do about it—read on.
ANIMALS
Domaine

How to Clean a Bathtub in 8 Easy Steps

You'd think that, because your bathtub is a place you clean yourself, it should stay relatively clean compared to other areas of your home (and other areas of your bathroom). But hard water deposits, body oils, soap scum, mildew, and even mold can easily build up in a tub over time, which means you should prioritize cleaning yours on a regular basis. After all, who wants to soak or shower in a dirty tub?
HOME & GARDEN
Well+Good

How Often Should You Change Your Sheets—Really?

We’ve all been there: You promise yourself that you’re going to change the sheets that have been on your bed for who-even-knows-how-long. But by the time your workday ends (and you’ve squeezed in a workout), collapsing into your bed seems much more appealing than stripping it. So, you tuck yourself into the dirty sheets and swear you’ll do it tomorrow. The next morning, the cycle repeats itself.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets#The Clean
Mashed

Does Pouring Salt Down Your Sink Drain At Night Really Prevent Clogs?

While it might not be a homeowner's worst nightmare, an unexpected drain clog is certainly one of the bigger inconveniences of maintaining a home. However, when cleaning up after a large meal, it is easy to take the lazier route of rinsing leftover food down the drain rather than scraping it into the garbage or compost where it belongs.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Shoppers Say These Reusable Wool Dryer Balls Save Them Time and Money — and They're Just Under $2 Each

Between using air conditioning sparingly, lowering refrigerator temperature, and turning off unneeded lights, there are a whole host of ways to bring down your electric bill. But one appliance that's often overlooked when it comes to saving energy is the dryer. As it turns out, preventing lint buildup (which can slow down drying time) with a dryer vent cleaning kit can help save some serious cash. For another way to reduce spending and wrinkles in their laundry, thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend these wool dryer balls.
SHOPPING
Cosmopolitan

You're Def Not Washing Your Sheets Enough

Ever lay in bed fresh out of a shower, sheet mask on and tea steaming atop the nightstand, only to realize that you haven't washed your sheets in, uh, a very long time? Yeah, same. Cozy night in vibes, ruined. I know, I know: Washing your sheets is the least...
HOME & GARDEN
James Cliton

People Put Tin Foil on Their Windows. What the Reason?

The tinfoil method is a cheap and easy way to block out light. It's prevalent among people who work the night shift and don't want pesky sunlight barging in on their sleep patterns. This technique also works for children who nap during the day to sleep at night, enjoy better health, and develop good sleeping habits.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
rd.com

How to Wash Microfiber Cloths to Preserve Their Cleaning Power

Once you start cleaning with microfiber cloths, you never go back. And there’s a lot to love about these handy little towels. For one, they’re remarkably effective. They’re also reusable, making them great for the earth and your wallet. But if you don’t know how to wash microfiber towels properly, you could be lessening their effectiveness with each laundry cycle.
LIFESTYLE
1070 KHMO-AM

Expert Advice On How To Get Rid of Those Nasty Stink Bugs

Theeeiiiirrrr bbbbaaaacccckkkkkk! Stink bugs have started to take over the Tri-States (I've seen a ton of them at my house already), so how do you get rid of them without making your house smell. They don't call them a stink bug for the flower smells they have, so whatever you...
ANIMALS
Domino

How to Clean Ceiling Fans Without Getting a Face Full of Dust

It’s easy to put off dusting your ceiling fan for another month—out of (direct) sight, out of mind. But don’t. The chore is imperative to keep all that dirt and pollen on the blades from recirculating into your home’s air. (Allergies, anyone?) If you’re thinking there has to be a better way than wobbling on an unsteady chair and craning your neck, only for the dust to settle onto the furniture, there is. Below, Kristiana Laugen—a home expert at Handy, an online marketplace for home improvement and cleaning services—breaks down how to clean a ceiling fan effectively and the four supplies you’ll need.
HOME & GARDEN
lakecountybanner.com

How To Clean Your Silver Items: Tips and Tricks

Whether it’s jewelry, silverware, or any other silver objects that you have around your home, keeping them clean can be a challenge. You can’t simply use soap and water, especially if they are tarnished. Therefore, we’ve put together a list of tips and tricks on how to clean your silver items.
HOME & GARDEN
Tom's Guide

How long does a mattress last: we crunch the numbers on foam, latex and hybrids

When answering ‘how long does a mattress last’, we need to take into account the type of mattress you own or are thinking of buying and what it’s made of. The best mattresses for sleeping usually come in memory foam, hybrid, latex or innerspring designs. Some of those materials are more durable than others, which means your mattress will last longer. Either way, the good news is that there’s plenty you can do to extend the lifespan of your mattress.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Remove Hard Water Stains From Glass

Hard water stains or deposits on glass shower doors, windows, and drinking glasses leave the glass looking messy and can even become permanent if allowed to build up for too long. To make matters worse, the mineral deposits can also attract soap and shampoo molecules to create soap scum. Even outside windows can have hard water stains if they are not dried properly after cleaning or if a sprinkler system hits the glass regularly.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Popular Laundry Hamper Doubled My Storage Without Taking Up Extra Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The time recently came for me to embrace the fact that I needed a stay-in-place hamper. Long story short: I hadn’t owned one since college. As a full-fledged adult with a full-fledged apartment, I wanted something that was functional and looked good. I love my collapsible laundry basket because I can put it away when it’s not in use, and while my freestanding foldable hamper looks adorable in my room, I really needed a sophisticated vessel to house my dirty clothes in between laundry days. The ToiletTree Bamboo Laundry Hamper from Overstock provided just what I was looking for!
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Simple Hack for Removing Pesky Mold Between Your Shower Tiles Actually Works

Let’s face it, the house isn’t really clean if the bathroom isn’t clean, and the bathroom doesn’t truly feel clean when there’s mold on the walls in the shower. You know, that buildup of black guck between the tiles? Yeah, that. While there are so many cleaning solutions, sprays, and scrubbing devices you try that may of may not work, you can actually do it effortlessly with a few things you already have on hand — a little bleach, some baking soda, and cling wrap.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

Should You Rake Leaves or Just Leave Them?

Every year as autumn rolls in and temperatures and leaves start to fall, homeowners are left with the same question: What do I do with all of the leaves that are now spread across my lawn?. Traditionally, it’s been common practice for people to rake the leaves into piles, bag...
GARDENING
MedicalXpress

What is dust? And where does it all come from?

Everything in our homes gathers dust. But what exactly is it? Where does it come from, and why does it keep coming back? Is it from outside? Is it fibers from our clothes and cells from our skin?. Yes, but it's a lot more than that. People from all around...
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

Is It Better to Air-Dry Your Clothes?

In some cases, yes—certain garments should never see the inside of your dryer. Line drying your clothes isn't as popular of a method as it once was, but the practice definitely has its benefits—especially for certain items and textiles that shouldn't be put through an appliance cycle. To better understand when to line versus machine dry, we tapped Wayne Edelman, the CEO of Meurice Garment Care, and asked for his insight.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy