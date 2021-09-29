These lake-area teams will play 3 games in 8 days
Pine Lake Prep and Mountain Island Charter will soon get a unique and daunting test as they make up a COVID-postponed football game. By playing the rescheduled game on Tuesday, Oct. 5, it will mean both teams jostling for position in the Catawba Shores conference standings are slated to play three games in an eight-day stretch. The NFL’s Thursday night games gives teams just three days of preparation, but this is new territory for the local coaches.www.lakenormanpublications.com
