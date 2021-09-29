CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NH

Letter: Removing dam is a mistake; sign petition to put issue before voters

Fosters Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision by the Durham Town Council to remove the dam over the Oyster River in Durham is the wrong decision. Why? Because this low-flow, low gradient river is dammed by a 25-foot dam just above the dam in question and because, being in the heart of town, the impounded waterway (which includes nearly a mile of wide water above where the Oyster River comes in) has grown its own multi-creature ecosystem that will suffer drastically without the dam.

www.fosters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Durham, NH
Durham, NH
Government
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Dam Removal#Fish#The Durham Town Council
CBS News

Senate report reveals new details about Trump's efforts to push Justice Department to overturn election

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday released a new report shedding further light on former President Donald Trump's relentless efforts to enlist the Justice Department to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election over baseless claims of election fraud. Drawing from documents and interviews with three Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy