Letter: Removing dam is a mistake; sign petition to put issue before voters
The decision by the Durham Town Council to remove the dam over the Oyster River in Durham is the wrong decision. Why? Because this low-flow, low gradient river is dammed by a 25-foot dam just above the dam in question and because, being in the heart of town, the impounded waterway (which includes nearly a mile of wide water above where the Oyster River comes in) has grown its own multi-creature ecosystem that will suffer drastically without the dam.www.fosters.com
Comments / 0