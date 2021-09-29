CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adding WR Josh Gordon gets Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes giddy

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Beyond admitted baggage and possible rust, here is what quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows about his newest wide receiver: Josh Gordon brings All-Pro credentials to the Kansas City Chiefs. "Everywhere he's been, he's kind of dominated,'' Mahomes said Wednesday, prior to his first practice with the former Browns, Patriots and Seahawks...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

districtchronicles.com

The Browns' running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs to sign former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon

Seahawks GM John Schneider said on the radio Sunday his team was looking to get rolling with Josh Gordon once his reinstatement was official. It appears he’s been beaten to the punch. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Gordon is planning to sign with the Chiefs. A...
GOBankingRates

What Is Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth?

NFL Football player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs might surpass the New York Giants' Eli Manning as the highest-paid player in the NFL once the 25-year-old starting quarterback gets a few...
nfltraderumors.co

Chiefs Signing WR Josh Gordon To Practice Squad

Adam Schefter reports that Josh Gordon is planning to sign with the Chiefs now that he’s officially been reinstated by the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing Gordon to their practice squad with the goal of elevating him down the road. Gordon is eligible to play as...
kshb.com

Report: Embattled WR Josh Gordon to sign with Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' continuing quest for an impact wide receiver to complement Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce took an intriguing turn Monday. The Chiefs will sign embattled former All-Pro Josh Gordon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Gordon, 30, led the NFL with 1,646 yards in...
fox4kc.com

Josh Gordon gets to work after signing deal with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the practice field Wednesday for the first time since he was reinstated by the league and signed a free-agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The plan is for the talented Gordon, whose career has been derailed by off-the-field issues,...
USA Today

Rams WR DeSean Jackson praises Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, WR Tyreek Hill

The players around the National Football League possess much more talent than what is displayed weekly on the field, especially in the thriving world of podcasting. The ability for players to express themselves freely through their platform has expanded over the years, even with active players partaking in various forms of media.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes excited to face first AFC West opponent

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to Baltimore in Week 2, fans have officially pulled the fire alarm on the team’s season. It hasn’t gone according to plan so far, with issues on defense and the offensive run game characterizing the Chiefs’ struggles. With tough opponents on the horizon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking everything in stride.
NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

If ever Patrick Mahomes﻿' magnificence is overlooked due to how consistently exceptional he is, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback offers up statistical milestones as a reminder of just how astounding he's been. Such was the case Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reflects on mentorship of Patrick Mahomes

In his triumphant return to the Kansas City Chiefs’ headquarters at 1 Arrowhead Drive in August, veteran quarterback Alex Smith reflected on his time in the Paris of the Plains, and the experience of mentoring a future MVP in Patrick Mahomes. In his new role as an analyst for ESPN, Smith did his first feature on his former backup, and made a point to downplay his part in Mahomes’ meteoric rise to success.
