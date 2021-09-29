CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Cool fall air has arrived in Massachusetts, a sign that the season is here

By Dave Epstein Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time this fall, temperatures have stayed in the 60s this afternoon after being in the chilly forties in many areas this morning. A cool late September breeze has been ruffling the trees and it feels really different especially in the shade. For more than three weeks in a row temperatures have been above average and now that we’ve settled into more typical late-September and early-October weather it’s a bit of a shock to the system.

