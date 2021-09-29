How not to wreck the value of a collector car with bad photography

If you’ve ever experimented with tilt-shift lenses, you know that they offer photographers unique control over depth of field and perspective. They are often used for photographing architecture, landscapes, or creative portraits, but they can also work wonders for delivering amazing wedding day images. They create a soft, dream-like look, which works especially well with bright and airy images. Although tilt-shift lenses are less commonly found in a wedding photographer’s arsenal, at least as a go-to lens for covering the ceremony, they actually produce solid results when used in the right way. In this article, I’m going to show you when and how to use a Tilt Shift Lens in wedding photography.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 14 DAYS AGO