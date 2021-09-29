CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

How not to wreck the value of a collector car with bad photography

By ClassicCars.com
MotorAuthority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos can make or break a sale. It’s that simple, especially in today’s often long-distance, online collector car marketplace environment. Over the last several years, the team at Motorwerks has worked with a huge number of collector car sellers to create print and digital advertisements, more than two dozen auction catalogs, and tens of thousands of ads on online marketplaces. Through all of this, I frequently hear the same series of complaints when things don’t go as planned:

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
petapixel.com

How to Do Street Photography with a Smartphone

Street photography might be one of the easiest genres of photography to slide into — it’s just you, a camera, and more or less walking around documenting humankind with an artistic flare — yet it can be quite difficult to progress beyond snapshot-looking images. This article will explore tips for improving your street photography using nothing more than a smartphone.
PHOTOGRAPHY
MotorAuthority

Porsche imagines a modern 968 with art car project

Porsche's 968 represents the final evolution of the German automaker's entry-level sports car line before it switched from a front- to mid-engine format with the arrival of the original Boxster in 1996. The 968 is often overshadowed by the more widely recognized 944, a car with which it shares many...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes was dreaming up the Hyperscreen 3 decades ago

It's incredible that many of the technologies being rolled out in cars today were already being developed, and in some cases demonstrated to the public, decades ago. This is perhaps best highlighted by Mercedes-Benz's F200 Imagination concept which starred at the 1996 Paris International Motor Show. Built as a preview...
MERCEDES, TX
digital-photography-school.com

The 500 Rule in Photography: What Is It and How Does It Work?

Do you want to create beautiful photos of the night sky? The 500 Rule is a great astrophotography technique that’ll help you render sharp stars, consistently. Best of all, it’s ultra easy to use. So if you’re new to the 500 Rule, you’re in luck; this article will guide you...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Advertising#Auction#Motorwerks
DIY Photography

This is how architecture depends on photography

If you’re a photographer, it’s possible that you often get inspired by other forms of art, like movies, paintings, or music. But have you ever thought about how different art forms depend on each other? In this interesting video, Stewart Hicks talks about how architecture and photography are intertwined and how one depends on the other, often quite a lot.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Times-Online

Photography & Farming: How a ND Man’s Inventions Changed the World

Worldwide, most citizens recognize the name “Kodak,” as in Eastman Kodak Company. Think “Kodak,” and the first thing you associate with it is “Camera.” Founded as the Eastman Dry Plate & Film Company, the Kodak Company grew into a multi-billion dollar company specializing in graphic arts and imaging technology. Behind the name and technology associated with Kodak is a lesser-known name, that of a North Dakota farmer and inventor who spent most of his quiet life on the prairie near Hunter. His name is David Henderson Houston.
VALLEY CITY, ND
mymodernmet.com

Discover Daguerreotype Photography and How the Pioneering Process Is Still Used Today

Photography has a long and innovative history, dating back to the 4th century BCE when Greek mathematicians began making pinhole cameras. During the 11th century, an Iraqi scientist developed the camera obscura, allowing images to be projected onto another surface. It wasn’t until around 1827, however, that the world’s first developed photograph was taken by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce through a process called heliography (meaning “sun drawing”).
PHOTOGRAPHY
slrlounge.com

Tilt Shift Lens in Wedding Photography | When and How to Use One

If you’ve ever experimented with tilt-shift lenses, you know that they offer photographers unique control over depth of field and perspective. They are often used for photographing architecture, landscapes, or creative portraits, but they can also work wonders for delivering amazing wedding day images. They create a soft, dream-like look, which works especially well with bright and airy images. Although tilt-shift lenses are less commonly found in a wedding photographer’s arsenal, at least as a go-to lens for covering the ceremony, they actually produce solid results when used in the right way. In this article, I’m going to show you when and how to use a Tilt Shift Lens in wedding photography.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Cars
DIY Photography

How iPhone macro photography helps an eye doctor do his job

The new iPhone 13 Pro has some pretty cool new specs, including a macro lens. Sure, it can be of great help for us photographers, but have you ever thought that it could help a doctor in his job? An ophthalmologist Dr. Tommy Korn has recently demonstrated how the iPhone 13 Pro’s macro eye photography helps him and his patients, and it’s really fun to see (no pun intended) how phone photography can be repurposed.
CELL PHONES
MotorAuthority

Controversial 1948 Tucker convertible for sale, again

A unique 1948 Tucker convertible has once again resurfaced for sale. It's being offered by Accelerate Auto Group, the same entity that previously put it up for sale in 2020. To recap, Preston Tucker launched his eponymous car company just after World War II with a design that was radically different from anything offered by established automakers at the time. Just 51 Tuckers were produced before the company went under.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

The Bond Bump: What does appearing in a 007 movie do to a vehicle’s value?

A few days ago, Howard Koby reported on the Bond in Motion exhibit of James Bond movie cars and other vehicles on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. In conjunction with such events and the release of the latest 007 movie, "No Time To Die," Hagerty’s valuation analysts — the company’s version of the Q division, if you will — have compared the values of the movie-use cars with the same production models.
ENTERTAINMENT
MotorAuthority

The cars and chase scenes of “No Time To Die”

A new James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” is hitting the theaters, and for car guys that means cool cars become the stars as much as the glitzy Hollywood actors. As usual, Aston Martin leads the way, but we also get action that involves Jaguars and Land Rovers, with supporting roles by Maserati and Toyota.
ENTERTAINMENT
Best Life

The One Car You Should Never Buy Used, According to 2021 Data

Whether we're taking a trip to the grocery store three miles away or cruising 3,000 miles across the country, many of us depend on our cars to get us to our destinations safely. And while having a reliable car is key, it doesn't have to mean your car has to be shiny and new. Most people in the U.S. actually drive used cars, according to Statista, which reports that 39.3 million used cars were sold in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 14 million new cars.
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Roadster, the fastest car in the world, designed to even float in the air

Tesla has been a totally disruptive company from its very beginnings, which precisely started with the production of the first generation of the Roadster, when they developed it back in 2006. After that came an incredible series of milestones and achievements in the electric vehicle sector, which also expanded to other areas.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06: First Official Look At Angry ‘Vette, Full Reveal Confirmed For October 26

Chevrolet has released the first photo of the 2023 Corvette Z06, before its official unveiling that is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th. This is our first official look at the new Corvette Z06 without any camouflage. We can see a redesigned bodykit including a unique front bumper inspired by the Corvette C8.R race car, wider fenders and larger side intakes. The multi-spoke wheels also appear to be unique to the Z06, while the surprising absence of a fixed rear spoiler could mean that the car will be available with different visual/aero packages.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Honda's Tiny Camper Van Is Absolutely Adorable

The Honda N-Van is a practical and versatile Kei car van. Distinctive features include a load floor with seats that fold completely flat and a passenger side with no B-pillar to allow for easier loading into the cabin. As Motor1 first spotted, Honda did the natural thing with a cool van and converted it into a camper van. The brand will display the tiny N-Van camper at the Feeld Good Festival in Hokkaido in October.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy