The University of Oregon saw an estimated 2,700 students descend on-campus in Eugene for UO's Move-in Day on Thursday. Classes start Sept. 27 with the university touting a readiness for COVID-19. The university reports more than 95% of students and employees have been vaccinated, and unvaccinated individuals are required to be tested weekly. Required face coverings both indoors and outdoors, when social distancing isn't possible, is also in effect.

EUGENE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO