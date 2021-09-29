CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mekhi's title was my greatest experience in the history of VT Wrestling

Cover picture for the articlePodiums are great, but reaching the pinnacle is just extremely special. Still remember a couple years earlier when we had two in the finals, and both lost. Mekhi's title was 10X more important than those two second place finishes combined IMHO.

firstsportz.com

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee announces her return to wrestling

After her husband, CM Punk, announced his return to the wrestling industry a couple of months ago, former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has also announced her return to the wrestling industry. The news broke out during a press conference hosted by Women of Wrestling (WOW). A couple of weeks...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
flowrestling.org

Snyder vs Sadulaev Is The Greatest Wrestling Rivalry Of All Time

Barry Davis - Sergei Beloglazov, Bruce Baumgartner - David Gobejishvili, Cael Sanderson - Yoel Romero, John Smith - Stepan Sarkissian, Jim Scherr - Makharbek Khadartsev, Lincoln McIlravy - Daniel Igali. The list of historic wrestling rivalries is a long one. Right at the top, however? Kyle Snyder - Abdulrashid Sadulaev. I truly believe that we are living in the midst of the time of the greatest wrestling rivalry of all time. Here’s why.
WWE
saturdaydownsouth.com

CFB assistant coach injures fan after throwing broken clipboard into stands

It was a tough Saturday for the Northern Colorado football program and the McCaffrey football family. The Bears, coached by Ed McCaffrey, lost 40-7 at Montana State, and a fan was injured when offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey, Ed’s son, angrily tossed a broken clipboard into the stands. What set Max...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Charles Barkley names his 'greatest sports experience' as an Auburn fan, alum

Charles Barkley is an Auburn legend and one of the most popular broadcasters around today. He’s seen a lot in his day, but on Monday, ahead of a fundraising golf event with Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl, he described the thrill of his Auburn fandom. As you can see...
SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Wrestling Announces New Title

On tonight’s Impact, the Impact Digital Media Championship was announced as the company’s newest title. A single-elimination tournament is set to begin next week to determine the inaugural champion, which will be primarily defend through the promotion’s digital social media and Impact Plus streaming service. Matches will be on Tuesdays/Wednesdays on Impact Plus, then they will appear shortly after on YouTube Ultimate Insider.
WWE
chatsports.com

The UFC Men's Featherweight Title: A Visual History

To the extent that it is possible to fly under the radar while winning 20 consecutive fights, Alexander Volkanovski did so for a long time. No more. Even as the burly ex-rugby player rode into the Ultimate Fighting Championship on a 10-fight win streak amassed mostly in his native Australia, then proceeded to extend it, “Alexander the Great” seemed like an afterthought in the incredibly deep and dynamic featherweight division. Not until his December 2018 knockout of perennial contender Chad Mendes did the general public realize that Volkanovski was closing in on a well-deserved title shot.
UFC
DFW Community News

AMERICANS WELCOME BACK GREATEST PLAYER IN TEAM HISTORY

Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce the team has signed former MVP Chad Costello, to a contract for the 2021-2022 season. Chad Costello returns to the Americans after spending the last three years in Europe. Costello put up 54 points in 52 games in one of the top hockey leagues in the world in the 19-20 season (20 goals and 34 assists).
NHL
WSET

VT's Robinson named ACC Co-Specialist of the Week

Virginia Tech's Tayvion Robinson did something no Hokie had done since the 2017 season - return a punt for a touchdown. That was good enough for the ACC to recognize the sophomore for his efforts. On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference awarded Robinson with the Co-Specialist of the week award...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Greg’s Grades 2021: Miami

Against a lot of headwinds, the Hoos went to Miami as 4.5 underdogs, going against coach Manny Diaz whose Miami teams were 26-7 in 33 regular season home games since he joined the staff as defensive coordinator in 2016. The Virginia football team also entered the game as losers in six of its last eight to Miami in a stadium where it had lost four in a row. On top of that, the Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in the ACC.
MIAMI, FL
PWMania

Big E Talks Defending WWE Title On Tonight’s RAW, Wanting To Wrestle AJ Styles

WWE Champion Big E did an interview with Sports Illustrated following Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:. “I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder,” said E. “Styles is a pioneer. I have so much respect for what he’s done throughout his career. If his whole career stopped before he got to WWE, he still would have been one of the best of this generation. The fact that he was able to do everything he did outside of here, and then come here and keep cooking, it’s amazing. I have so much respect for him as a performer. We’ve had a few interactions, and we had a couple matches with Y2AJ [Styles and Chris Jericho] when they were together, but I would love a proper one-on-one program with him. He is ideal—he’s so good, his offense is so believable, and I could fly around him.”
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Sits Down with It’s My Wrestling Podcast

Recently former WWE Referee, Mike Chioda sat down with Chris Deez of It’s My Wrestling Podcast and spoke about his 35 year tenure, his release and much more. Below are some of the most important quotes from the interview:. Being released after nearly 35 years:. It was a shock you...
WWE
sportswar.com

Game Preview: Virginia Tech Hosts No. 14 Notre Dame In Battle Of Offensively-Challenged Teams

Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame: 7:30, ACC Network Extra. No. 14 Notre Dame heads to Blacksburg for a nighttime matchup with Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium on The ACC Network. The Irish (4-1) are looking to get back in the win column after a high-profile loss to Cincinnati, while the Hokies will hope to pick up their second big home win of the season in front of what should be a loud and rowdy crowd.
BLACKSBURG, VA
sportswar.com

Id rather have N'Guessan guard wings than Mutts...

Actually, flip that...Id rather Mutts guard posts than N'Guessan guard posts. But along those lines you could see it morph based on matchups. For a team like UNC, Id definitely like N'Guessan vs Leaky Black and Mutts vs any of their bigs...but probably not the inverse. All of this is...
BASKETBALL
sportswar.com

Notre Dame Scouting Report Part 1: The Offense

The Domers are coming to town. The Irish offense has been struggling—many of their scores against Wisconsin were off returns, and against Cincinnati last week they only managed to put thirteen points on the board. The scheme is still the West Coast spread and has changed very little since the Hokies have been playing them. You’ll see lots of three-receiver triangle concepts and throws to the TE (with a caveat we’ll get to.) Their running blend is interesting. Against Cinci and FSU, they ran mostly zone runs, though in the remaining games, they split it between zone and gap/man.
COLLEGE SPORTS

