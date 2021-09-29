Mekhi's title was my greatest experience in the history of VT Wrestling

WWE Champion Big E did an interview with Sports Illustrated following Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. Here are some of the highlights:. “I can’t say yes to that idea any stronger or louder,” said E. “Styles is a pioneer. I have so much respect for what he’s done throughout his career. If his whole career stopped before he got to WWE, he still would have been one of the best of this generation. The fact that he was able to do everything he did outside of here, and then come here and keep cooking, it’s amazing. I have so much respect for him as a performer. We’ve had a few interactions, and we had a couple matches with Y2AJ [Styles and Chris Jericho] when they were together, but I would love a proper one-on-one program with him. He is ideal—he’s so good, his offense is so believable, and I could fly around him.”

WWE ・ 10 DAYS AGO