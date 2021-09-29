Great minds think alike 😎 Although 2 different articles we posted.**

Disclaimer: This article is a piece of satire and not meant to be seen as disparaging towards "Squid Game." Again, we haven't see it yet. (We hear it's good!) "Squid Game"! Oh yeah, everyone is talkin' about that "Squid Game," baby! It's the squiddiest game to ever squid! Okay, fine, I haven't watched the show yet so I don't really know what the hell "Squid Game" is. But in the last week or so it seems like the hype for the South Korean Netflix series has gone through the roof. And when that sort of thing happens, it can only mean one thing for people in my industry: articles! Lots and lots of articles, chock-full of SEO terms and click-baity headlines. Don't judge us too harshly, friends – that's how we keep the lights on.

