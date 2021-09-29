CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine

By Press Release
wineindustryadvisor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Wines Contribute $13.1 Billion of Economic Value to the State of Texas. Across the state of Texas, October is known as Texas Wine Month,a 31-day-long celebration of Texas wines and the Texas Wine Industry.Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation with more than 400 wineries and over 5,000 acres of producing vineyard farmland. Grapevine, a trendsetter in wine culture and a leader in the wine industry, is home to the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association as well as seven winery tasting rooms and award winning, wine-centric festivals and events. Wine enthusiasts are invited to celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine, which kicks off with the 38th AnnualLone Star International Wine Competition, andthe Nash FarmHarvest Moon Supper featuring Bull Lion Ranch and Vineyard wines. Additional wine activities include the Urban Wine Trail, the “Witch Way to the Wine” tour, Grapevine Wine Tours and more.

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Grapevine, TX
State
California State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
State
Virginia State
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
CBS News

WHO recommends widespread use of first malaria vaccine

The World Health Organization on Wednesday the world's first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high transmission of the deadliest malaria pathogen. The recommendation is based on results from an ongoing pilot program that shows evidence of the vaccine's feasibility, impact and safety.
HEALTH
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Wine#Wine Tasting#California Wine#Virginia Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#The State Of Texas Across#The Texas Wine Industry#Bull Lion Ranch#Vineyard
The Hill

Report details DOJ officials's resistance to Trump push to probe election

A new report from the Senate Judiciary Committee details how Department of Justice (DOJ) officials fought off former President Trump ’s push to investigate unfounded claims of election fraud. The report released Thursday highlights how Trump sought to pressure the DOJ into overturning the 2020 election, particularly in the final...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit by end of this year

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a virtual summit by the end of this year, which would mark the first time the leaders will hold a formal meeting since Biden was elected. The development follows national security adviser Jake Sullivan 's meeting with China’s top...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy