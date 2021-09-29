Texas Wines Contribute $13.1 Billion of Economic Value to the State of Texas. Across the state of Texas, October is known as Texas Wine Month,a 31-day-long celebration of Texas wines and the Texas Wine Industry.Texas is the fifth-largest wine-producing state in the nation with more than 400 wineries and over 5,000 acres of producing vineyard farmland. Grapevine, a trendsetter in wine culture and a leader in the wine industry, is home to the Texas Wine and Grape Growers Association as well as seven winery tasting rooms and award winning, wine-centric festivals and events. Wine enthusiasts are invited to celebrate Texas Wine Month in Historic Grapevine, which kicks off with the 38th AnnualLone Star International Wine Competition, andthe Nash FarmHarvest Moon Supper featuring Bull Lion Ranch and Vineyard wines. Additional wine activities include the Urban Wine Trail, the “Witch Way to the Wine” tour, Grapevine Wine Tours and more.