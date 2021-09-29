Mike White pleased with Gators' passing, shot-selection in first practice
Florida men's basketball coach Mike White received his first taste of the seven newcomers in an organized practice setting at Tuesday's first preseason practice. NCAA rules passed in June of 2020 allowed teams to schedule four hours per week of workouts during the offseason, meaning White already has a head start of a couple months when it comes to familiarizing himself with the Gators’ latest additions.www.ocala.com
