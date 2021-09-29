Expetitle Closes $2.3M Series Seed Plus financing round
MIAMI, Fla. /FLORIDA NEWSWIRE/ — Expetitle, a digital title company and a leader in remote real estate closings, announced today it has closed their $2.3 million Series Seed Plus financing round. The investment will help the company aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts. The oversubscribed round included participation from Beagle Ventures, LAB Ventures, TBD Angels, and several prominent family offices including the owners of one of the largest home purchasers in the US. Other contributors include Patrick Dwyer, Head of Silicon Valley Bank Miami, and Shai Goldman, Director at Brex.floridanewswire.com
