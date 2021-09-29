Expetitle Closes $2.3M Series Seed Plus financing round

The Three Kingdoms, a strategic third-generation NFT game, has successfully raised $3.2 million USD from supporting investors. The Three Kingdoms is based on the historical characters of the Three Kingdoms period in ancient China. The gameplay displays various methods to earn tokens. Players are given the chance to earn NFT characters through raffles, complete challenges and join siege gameplays. It is the very first game that is built around the concept of battling and sieging cities with staking.

