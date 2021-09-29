Epikker Drops Electro-Infused ‘Joyride’

Los Angeles-based electro house duo Epikker is excited to announce the release of their latest single, “Joyride.” One of the first original Epikker singles, producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange each bring their own unique musical talents to the mix to take listeners on a musical “joyride.” Passionately pouring three hundred hours of production work into the single, the duo combines intricate layers of sound to sonically push the envelope. Groovy yet punchy, “Joyride” is best categorized by its dexterous synth work and hypnotic rhythms. Nostalgic of electro house greats such as Daft Punk and Justice, “Joyride” reminds listeners of electronica’s golden age while still delivering a fresh and modern leaning sound. Out now, “Joyride” marks the first official release under Epikker’s new indie electronic emblem, Microdose Records.