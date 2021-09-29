Stinson fees worry local officials
Parking fees proposed in August for Stinson Beach and other lots in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area are drawing backlash from locals. In petitions and letters, Marin residents and local officials voiced their opposition to new charges at the recreation area’s beaches, where visitors can now park for free, arguing they would diminish equitable coastal access and worsen the already difficult parking situation in Stinson Beach.www.ptreyeslight.com
