REALTOR Q+A - Belinda Thomas

Years ago when my sister and I were trying to find out about our ancestors, we turned to Ancestry.com. Since she was undergoing chemo at the time, I was the one who submitted my DNA sample for analysis. Our results were a little surprising. With our coloring – reddish hair, fair-to-medium skin and light eyes, we knew we had a lot of Northern European stock. I am predominantly Norwegian, Irish and Welsh – about 75% of my total DNA. It was the other 25% that proved more interesting and provided a peek into history. According to the fine folks at Ancestry and their algorithms, I’m one-quarter Turkish, Greek and Italian. I’m a result of centuries of international trade and a bit of pillaging and plundering, I guess.

