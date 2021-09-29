CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars Put More Power In Their Power Play

By Defending Big D
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Stars return to American Airlines Center tonight. Their preseason contest with the Florida Panthers will be a good opportunity to see how the team is tweaking its system. And if the past is prologue, it could also be a great time to see if the power play is as powerful as it stacks up to be.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jack Eichel’s plan drops big hint on future with Sabres

Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres remain at odds over how exactly the team’s captain should medically address his injury. While nothing on that front has been settled, Eichel is rumored to be going to Buffalo for a pre-training camp physical, according to The Associated Press (h/t John Wawrow of The Hockey News).
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Should the NHL get involved in the Jack Eichel-Sabres situation?

The Jack Eichel situation continues to drag on with no resolution one way or the other. The injured forward failed his physical last week and was stripped of the Buffalo Sabres captaincy, but he’s still not moving forward on either surgery that would potentially get him playing again at some point this season. There has been almost no information coming out of the Sabres camp on what it intends to do with Eichel (other than move him to injured reserve, where he is now listed), but Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet believes enough is enough. On his latest 31 Thoughts podcast, Friedman suggests it is time for the league to step in:
NHL
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Rumors: Teams willing to trade for Jack Eichel with conditions; still can’t rule out the Rangers

The clock is ticking on the Buffalo Sabres even though they pretend that it isn’t. GM Kevyn Adams has been downright obstinate in his course of action regarding Jack Eichel. He absolutely refuses to lower his asking price, despite the realities that he has a player who wants out, makes $10M in a flat-cap world, AND IS INJURED.
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Teams interested in Jack Eichel trade but with conditions; and Johnny Gaudreau will not discuss contract this season

If you thought that the Jack Eichel talk would die down after he failed his physical and was stripped of the “C”, well you thought wrong. “I spoke to Jack two days ago, I spoke to the team yesterday and addressed this, Jack Eichel is no longer the captain of the Buffalo Sabres,” GM Kevyn Adams said. “From our perspective, the captain is your heartbeat of your team, and we are in a situation where we felt we needed to make that decision.”
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Rick Bowness
Person
Alexander Radulov
Person
John Klingberg
chatsports.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: From Traverse City, A Prospect Report Card

As the Dallas Stars prepare for training camp, it pays to make notes on what we learned from the camp that just broke. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks has had more than a week to watch the Stars’ prospects at work, and he tells all in his latest post.
NHL
chatsports.com

All-Time Stars: The players we forgot were once Dallas Stars

The Blackout Dallas team remains anxious with Dallas Stars training camp now underway. It will not be long before we are previewing and reviewing Stars regular season action. For now, the annual “All-Time Stars” series steps up to the plate. We are continue our trip down NHL memory lane by...
NHL
chatsports.com

Blackhawks: The Power Play Will Be Entertaining With These Players

The Chicago Blackhawks have always had an interesting power play, to say the least. During the last handful of years, at times it was the best thing to watch from the team. However, it would always go through ups and downs time and time again. The Blackhawks need to have...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Center#The Florida Panthers
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Buchnevich makes a bid for power play time, with goal in OT win over Dallas

Brandon Saad introduced himself to the St. Louis audience with a goal Saturday in the Blues’ preseason opener against Minnesota. The team’s other key offseason acquisition, Pavel Buchnevich, did the same Monday. Acquired for Sammy Blais and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the New York Rangers on July 24,...
NHL
FanSided

Dallas Stars: Patience is required as the Stars ramp up

The Dallas Stars haven’t exactly wowed fans with their play out of the gates this preseason. They’ve lost both of their preseason games and done so in fairly uninspiring fashion. Sure, they ended regulation tied in each contest, but the game play and overall energy were lacking and certainly deserve criticism.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

All-Time Stars: The top 5 defenseman in Dallas Stars history

Dallas Stars fans are buzzing as the preseason action continues. While we anxiously draw closer to opening night, Blackout Dallas helps fill the void with our “All-Time Stars” series. Today, we’re ranking our top 5 defenseman in Dallas stars history. 5. Stephane Robidas (2003-2013) Stephane Robidas was traded to the...
NHL
Carolina Panthers

Panthers in the power rankings before Dallas trip

CHARLOTTE - Follow five media outlets throughout the season as their writers update their NFL power rankings, presented by Daimler Trucks North America. ANALYSIS: "We're a football team. We're not the Carolina Christian McCaffreys." Panthers left tackle Cameron Erving struck a tone of defiance after McCaffrey exited Thursday night's win over the Texans with a hamstring injury that will likely cost him multiple weeks. The Panthers took advantage of a soft schedule to jump to a 3-0 start, but they enter the teeth of their slate without their superstar running back or rookie first-round pick Jaycee Horn, who broke multiple bones in his foot against Houston. Carolina addressed the secondary loss with a bold trade on Monday, sending tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick to the Jaguars for cornerback C.J. Henderson, last year's ninth overall pick."
NFL
Dallas Sports Nation

Dallas Stars Hockey is Finally Here

Octobers bring a lot to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The heat finally starts going down after 5 months of what seems like an endless summer. This year’s heat wasn’t so bad but the wait for Dallas Stars hockey was. October is finally here which means it’s time for Stars hockey. Stars fans have lots to look forward to. Preseason games are already here with familiar outcomes. The season is less than two weeks away and it cannot get here fast enough.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Sestito Accuses Teams of Dishing Pills; Says Penguins Staff Cleaned Him Up

It appears Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner may have shaken loose a scandal of NHL medical staffs and dangerous unprescribed medications. A former Pittsburgh Penguins tough guy publicly supported Lehner while exonerating and praising the Penguins staff on Monday night. Sestito credited the Penguins doctors with “cleaning him up.”
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Power rankings for best NBA teams to star in HBO Hard Knocks

What the King wants, the King usually gets. So, last month when LeBron James was watching the show “Hard Knocks” and tweeted that he wishes there was an NBA version of the show, executives at television networks and streaming services probably started scrambling. The NFL Films and HBO series provides...
NBA
chatsports.com

Improving Detroit’s Power Play

“You’re more evaluating individuals than you’re evaluating the unit,” coach Jeff Blashill said Friday. “What we’re trying to do is put individuals in spots where we think they can be successful. That’s one of our biggest things on the power play. So we’re putting them in those spots and then they have to execute. The challenge is they may have only practiced that morning in a pregame skate, so you don’t have a whole lot of chemistry.
SPORTS
floridahockeynow.com

New look Florida Panthers power play ready to put on a show

The Florida Panthers had a chance to put their new look top power play unit on the ice for the first time Friday night against the Dallas Stars. Coach Joel Quenneville decided against it. Honestly, it was the humane thing to do. Florida, you see, got that first power play...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy