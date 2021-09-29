Trinidad library encourages exercise, reading, with new walkable stories program

“Perestroika In Paris” by Jane Smiley is the story of Paras, the horse, who is curious about outside of her stable, and Frida the German short-haired Pointer, who lives at Place de Trocadero in Paris. Paras and Frida meet and talk about their lives and Frida takes Paras to a pleasant beach area where she can sleep. Frida makes sure the purse with money in it is safely hidden. Author Smiley tells their story with a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eyes. Soon the two are greeted by a raven, Raoul who leads Paras to a park carpeted with tasty short stalks of grass. Paras nibbles away and urged by curiosity and good vision sees horses standing still in the distance. Frida tells Paras they are part of a carousel for entertaining the idle humans. Delphine and Rania, the trainers had looked for Paras all night, but never in the right direction. Paras jumps over a fence and drinks from the pond. Paras likes the grass at Champ de Mars, it’s flavorful at night. Frida digs a hole there to hide the purse and lies down on top of it.

