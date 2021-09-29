CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Organizer Ja Keen Fox on Omaha's Potential for Progressive Politics

kios.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRacial equity consultant Ja Keen Fox tells his story and theory of persuasion as he works to bring a progressive vision to Omaha. On this episode of "Riverside Chats," journalist Leah Cates discusses "Queer Nebraska: A Timeline." The project commemorates milestones in LGBTQ Nebraska history as part of The Reader’s Pride Month feature and seeks to broadcast voices from Nebraska’s vibrant queer community, spotlighting the struggles and strengths of LGBTQ Nebraskans.

www.kios.org

