Jesse Palmer: 5 Things To Know About The New Host Of ‘The Bachelor’

By Avery Thompson
Hollywood Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBachelor Nation has a new host! Jesse Palmer is taking over hosting duties of ‘The Bachelor’ now that Chris Harrison is stepping down from the job. Jesse Palmer, 42, was named as the newest host of The Bachelor on Tuesday September 28. He’s taking over the iconic reality show, after Chris Harrison stepped down in June following racist controversy. Jesse seemed excited to be the new face of the show for its 26th season. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

