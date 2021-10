California will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff, becoming the first state in the nation to require schoolchildren to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Governor Gavin Newsom made the announcement Friday morning at Denman Middle School in San Francisco’s Balboa Park neighborhood. The COVID vaccine will be added to the list of required vaccines for students to attend in-person school once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves it for different age groups, CBS SF Bay Area reports.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO